Wenatchee High School Starting New Attendance Program

Wenatchee High School will be implementing a new Positive Attendance system for their classrooms on Thursday. Principal Eric Anderson says kids will check in and out of class by scanning their student ID.

“This is great in terms of knowing where students are. From a safety standpoint, when a kid checks in somewhere you know where they are. Clear communications with parents and timely because now we can communicate quicker with them. And it really is then holding kids accountable with accurate information.”

Anderson expects a transition time for the kids to remember that they need their physical ID when they go to each class.

Previously kids were assumed to be in class unless they were marked otherwise by the teacher.

“What Positive Attendance does is the exact opposite. It basically puts the onus on the student to check in to class. This creates some really tight accountability lines.”

This system also allows the school to verify if a student, who says they were in a class, actually was in attendance.