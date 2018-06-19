Wenatchee High’s Production of The Wedding Singer Honored

The Wenatchee High School production of The Wedding Singer was honored last week by the 5th Avenue Theatre as part of their 16th Annual 5th Avenue Awards honoring high school theater. Wenatchee was nominated and won for Outstanding Direction. They were also nominated for Overall Musical, Music Direction, Choreography, Scenic Design, Costume Design, Hair and Makeup, Lobby Display. Among the individuals who were nominated were: Mason Atwood, Heaven Luna, Dillon Claire, Devin Reed, the chorus. Natalee Aalgaard also received a Student Achievement award for her work in the production.