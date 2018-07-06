Wenatchee Holding Housing Meeting Tuesday at Pybus

The city of Wenatchee will be hosting a community kickoff meeting Tuesday night at Pybus from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mayor Frank Kuntz says they want to work with the community on how to develop the various properties and options for housing.

“The last thing you want is in a neighborhood that was developed in the 1950s or 1960s and, if you’re going to have some extra development in the neighborhood, to make it like something that’s more modern from 2015 or 2016.”

Residents can also take a survey prior to Tuesday to give feedback to the city.

Mayor Kuntz says they want a clear message for developers.

“It will be a year-long process, so the survey is important. Coming to the public meeting and other input is important so that we get the kind of development code that people want so that there’s no misunderstandings and people are out trying to work on projects in our city.”

Mayor Kuntz says it’s important that the ideas are coming from the bottom up, the residents and not from city management.