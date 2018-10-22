Wenatchee Holding Meeting Discussing Kiwanis-Methow Park

The City of Wenatchee is holding a community meeting on developing Kiwanis-Methow Park Monday October 22 and Tuesday October 23. Housing and Community Planner Brooklyn Holton says the meeting will be from 5-7 p.m. and there will be activities for kids so families can come.

“We’re going to look at how that park can be utilized to increase economic development, community-neighborhood identity and also looking how we can incorporate health, culture, heritage and that neighborhood-social building aspect into the event.”

The meeting will take place at the Wenatchee Community Center on South Chelan Avenue. Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact Holton at bholton@wenatcheewa.gov or 509-888-3258.