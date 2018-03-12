Wenatchee Home Sales Jump in February

The Wenatchee home market continues to show strong prices and struggles with inventory. Home sales jumped 78 percent in February when compared to February of last year with the average sales price up 23 percent to nearly $350,000 according to the recent figures released by Pacific Appraisal Associates. The market currently holds 123 active listings which is down eight percent from January and 19 percent from February of last year. The breakdown did note that new listings in January and February were up 14 percent over the same two-month time period in 2017.