Wenatchee hosts Special Olympics Winter Games this weekend

Organizers are expecting about 1,500 Special Olympics athletes, coaches and family members in the Wenatchee area this weekend for the 2018 Special Olympics Washington Winter Games. The Games run March 2-4 in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Leavenworth.

Mary Do with Special Olympics Washington says the Wenatchee Valley is always so supportive of Special Olympics, she cant’ imagine the winter games anywhere else. Do singles out the support of Carol Andre with Wenatchee Parks and Recreation, calling Andre “the glue” for Special Olympics in the Wenatchee area. Do also says Special Olympics enjoys strong support all year long from the Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments.

A Law Enforcement Torch Run and Opening Ceremonies will be held at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee on Friday, March 2 beginning at 7 p.m The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony and competition in alpine and nordic skiing, basketball, figure skating, snowboarding, speed skating and a new sport added this year, cheerleading.

About 900 athletes have qualified to compete from communities ranging from Bellingham to Vancouver and Seattle to Spokane.

To find schedules, photos and venues, the Special Olympics Washington Winter Games App, is available via the “Apple APP” store or Google Play. Search Special Olympics Washington

