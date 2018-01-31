Wenatchee jobless figure edges up for 3rd month

The Wenatchee area unemployment rate dropped substantially from 6.7 percent in December 2016 to 5.9 percent in December 2017.

The 2017 jobless figure is the lowest for the month of December in Wenatchee since electronic records were begun in 1990 – 27 years ago. While December’s unemployment rate was a full point lower than the previous year, it was the third consecutive month of increasing unemployment in the Wenatchee labor market and the rate was up 2.4 percent from the low mark last year set in July

Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck with the Employment Security Department has provided a summary revealing that Washington’s not seasonally adjusted average annual unemployment rate fell eight tenths of a point between 2016 and 2017, from 5.4 percent to 4.6 percent. Between the Decembers of 2016 and 2017 the rate dipped four tenths of a point, from 5.3 to 4.9 percent.

In the Wenatchee Labor market, the annual average unemployment rate fell from 6.3 to 5.0 percent between 2016 and 2017, a one and three-tenths percentage points decrease. The rate also dropped between the Decembers of 2016 and 2017, from 6.7 to 5.9 percent, an eight-tenths percentage point downturn, as the labor force expanded slightly while the number of unemployed contracted substantially (Figure 3)