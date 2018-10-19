Wenatchee Kennel Club to Receive AKC Award at Weekend Dog Show

The Wenatchee Kennel Club will receive the American Kennel Club Public Education Award at a presentation this Saturday, October 20th at its dog show at the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere.

The award will be presented to the club at 1:30PM by AKC Director of Education Leslie Fetzer, from AKC headquarters in Raleigh, NC. The presentation will be in the main Pavilion immediately before the group judging of the Saturday Dog Show.

The AKC’s Public Education Department seeks to acknowledge the efforts of those working to engage, facilitate, and convey the ongoing importance of the relationships between people and canines through education and outreach. Through this acknowledgement, the AKC Public Education Department hopes to ensure Club’s continued efforts in the area of Public Education, and to encourage others to join in the efforts. The winning club receives a $500 award and a plaque to be presented at a future Club event.

The Wenatchee Club is one of more than 5,000 clubs affiliated with the American Kennel Club. The Wenatchee club hosts a variety of AKC sanctioned events through the year along with participating in therapy dog visits, Apple blossom Youth Day, the Dog Days of Summer activity day, and offers a host of dog training classes.

A complete judging schedule for the dog show and other activities is posted on the club’s website: www.wenatcheekennelclub.com/events

On Monday, the Kennel Club will break ground on a new training facility at 200 1st Street S.E. in East Wenatchee. The ceremony is set for 2pm