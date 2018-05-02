Wenatchee Learns and WVC Hosting Non-Traditional Career Event for 8th Graders

Wenatchee Learns and Wenatchee Valley College are holding two career education events for 8th grades Tuesday, May 8th called Pizza, Pop and Power Tools for girls and Guys and Guts.

Diana Haglund says it’s the third year of the girls event and the inaugural year for the boys.

Haglund says it will kids to get a hands-on experience.

Stations will be hosted by Wenatchee Valley College Industrial Technology, Automotive, and Machining programs, Valley Tractor, Chelan PUD, Job Corps, UBC Joint Apprenticeship Training Council, PNW Regional Council of Carpenters and Douglas County Fire District.

Both Pizza, Pop and Pop and Power Tools and Guys and Guts are presented by Chelan Douglas School Retirees’ Association with support from Central Washington Home Builders Association, Valley Tractor, Merrill & Week Orthodontics, Apple STEM Network, Wenatchee Business & Professional Women, Wenatchee School District Career and Technical Education, Wenatchee Valley College Workforce Education, Wenatchee Valley College Allied Health and grants from Carl Perkins and Career Connect Washington