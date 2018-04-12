Wenatchee Learns, Chelan PUD Partnering on Careers After School

Wenatchee Learns is teaming up with the Chelan PUD to offer another installment of the Careers After School series. Diana Haglund says the goal is to offer an opportunity for kids to see behind the scenes of local business.

Haglund says the kids will learn from Chelan PUD’s Thad Hunt.

The April 18th event runs from 5:30 to 7 and is free to 6th through 12th graders, their parents and educators. For more, contact Wenatchee Learns.