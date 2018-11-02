Wenatchee Looking for Public Input on Housing

The city of Wenatchee is holding a public meeting on the future of housing in the area on November 13. The city says they are planning for the future of housing by conducting a thorough review and update of the residential zoning and design regulations. The meeting will discuss solutions to the housing and rental shortage, identifying economic opportunities, and ideas on revising land use rules and regulations on housing. The meeting takes place on the 13th in the City Council Chambers from 6-8 p.m.