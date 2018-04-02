Wenatchee Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident

On Sunday, April 1, 2018 a road rage incident on North Wenatchee Avenue escalated to a major
confrontation with a firearm. Shortly before 10:00 AM, two brothers and other family
members were southbound on North Wenatchee Avenue in a Jeep and a single-cab pickup
truck. Near the intersection of Duncan Road, a blue SUV in the turn lane suddenly cut into
traffic between the Jeep and the pickup that were driving in tandem. The driver of the blue
SUV flipped off the driver of the pickup. That driver returned the gesture.
The driver of the SUV, Jerry A. Weaver, 73, of Wenatchee, then gestured for the pickup to pull
over while yelling for the driver to do the same. The driver decided not to stop. Weaver pulled
up next to the pickup and pointed a small black handgun at the three occupants. The
occupants of the pickup told Officers they were looking down the barrel of the gun as the
vehicles were side by side. The driver of the Jeep, who was in front of the incident, said he
could see a black object being pointed at his family members in the rear view mirror.
The vehicles separated at Wenatchee Avenue and North Miller Streets. A passenger in the
pickup called 911 to report the incident. The victims in the pickup provided the license plate
number of the suspect vehicle. They also provided a detailed description of the suspect that
led to his identification.
Officers responded to the area and attempted to locate the suspect vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet
Trailblazer. They ultimately found it and Mr. Weaver at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in the 1000 block
of North Chelan Avenue. When interviewed, Weaver was unarmed and claimed he had not
pointed a firearm at anyone. He admitted to trying to get the pickup to pull over so he could
fight them and also to pointing a finger at the occupants.
Weaver’s SUV was seized pending a search warrant. He was also booked into Chelan County
Regional Justice Center for three counts of Assault 1st Degree.
In the afternoon, a family member called in to report Weaver had called them to come to
O’Reilly’s. There, Weaver gave them a plastic bag to take home. Officers responded to
Weaver’s residence where they recovered a plastic bag containing two small, black semiautomatic
handguns. One was a .380 caliber Smith and Wesson and the other a .22 caliber
Beretta. Both were loaded with a round in the chamber and magazines inserted with additional
rounds.
