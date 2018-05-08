Wenatchee Neighborhood under Boil Water Advisory

The City of Wenatchee has issued a boil water advisory for about 40 homes near Orchard and Dana Streets. The contamination was caused by a backflow of contaminated water through an illegal irrigation system connection. City water mains have been flushed and meet safety standards.

The homes under the boil water advisory are on Dana Street, Danawood Drive and Michael Place, north of Orchard Avenue, 2nd Street from Michael Place to Danawood Drive. These residents are advised to flush their water pipes by running water for 15 minutes and to not consume the water until the city has determined it is safe. If water must be used for drinking or cooking, bring it to a full boil for one minute. The City will provide updates at this link