Wenatchee PD Looking for Suspect

The Wenatchee Police Department is asking for some help to identify a suspect who did some damage to a business on the 200 block of South Wenatchee Avenue.

The damage was reported to WPD Thursday morning. Captain Edgar Reinfeld says it’s difficult to say what he may have intended to do.

“Apparently noticed he was on camera because the camera that captured the image we posted on Facebook was the last image the camera broadcast before it was ripped down.”

The damage is estimated to be around several hundred dollars. Reinfeld says that probably doesn’t reach a felony level.

If you have any information that may help the investigation contact the Wenatchee Police Department. The case number for this incident is 18W08127.