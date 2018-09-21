Wenatchee PD Starts Movember Early This Year

The Wenatchee Police Department is starting No-Shave November, also commonly known as Movember, a couple months early this year.

Officers will be sporting beards and other unique forms of facial hair to bring attention to men’s health issues, such as prostate and testicular cancer as well as mental health and suicide prevention.

“One of the biggest reasons this started early is so that by the time November comes around the guys’ facial hair is pretty much in order and looks good, as opposed to starting November 1st and spending the first two weeks of the month brewing up an effective beard.” said Wenatchee PD Captain Edgar Reinfeld, “Though we do find many of our officers grow them very rapidly and are already in good shape.”

Movember also provides the Wenatchee PD an opportunity to raise donations for Wellness Place Wenatchee, which is a non-profit that provides support to those battling cancer in the Wenatchee Valley and beyond.

To donate, go to wellnessplacewenatchee.org/support