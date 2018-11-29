Wenatchee Police Arrest Suspect in North Wenatchee Ave. Hotel

At about 2215 hours on Monday, November 26, 2108, Wenatchee Police Officers located a stolen 2007 Ford F-150 pick-up truck in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1200 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. The Ford pick-up truck had been reported stolen along with items from a burglary in the 13000 block of US Highway 2 in Orondo that same morning. After being stolen, the pick-up had been suspected of being used in multiple fraud and forgery complaints in Wenatchee. Officers investigating the fraud and forgery complaints were able to identify a suspect as a 28 year-old Grant County resident, Levi S. Godfrey. Godfrey was also a suspect in a residential burglary and theft of a 2015 Toyota Corolla reported on November 25, 2018 from Grant County. Godfrey also had a Department of Corrections felony warrant for Escape from Community Custody.

Officers contacted staff and learned Godfrey’s girlfriend was currently renting a room. Officers attempted to speak with the female in her room. When the female opened the door to step out officers saw Godfrey inside. He attempted to flee out the rear patio door of the room. Other officers who had been posted near the patio door took Godfrey into custody without further incident. A search of Godfrey’s person incident to arrest revealed he was in possession of the driver’s license of the victim from the previously reported Douglas County residential burglary and over $500 in cash. Officers also located the stolen Toyota Corolla from Grant County in the hotel parking lot.

Officers applied for and were granted search warrants for the two stolen vehicles and the hotel room. Upon execution of the warrants a number of credit and bank cards were located as well as a bindle of suspected methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, and stolen items from both the Douglas County and Grant County residential burglaries.

Godfrey was booked into the jail at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for two counts of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, five counts of 2nd Degree Identity theft, 2nd Degree Possession of Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamines) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Godfrey’s girlfriend was released from custody at the hotel.

This case will be continued to be investigated by the Wenatchee Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.