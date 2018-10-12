Wenatchee Police Arrest Two in Connection to Vehicle Prowls

On 10/11/18 Wenatchee Police Officers arrested Makaella A. Leonardo, a 23 year old female from Visalia, CA and Patrick J. Malone a 31 year old male from Wenatchee. On 10/11/18 Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a suspicious call at the Holiday Lodge located in the 700 block of N. Wenatchee Ave. The caller reported that Leonardo and Malone were acting suspicious around the property for several hours. Both suspects left the property before officers arrived. The caller discovered that it appeared a couple of the hotel rooms had been entered and possibly a blanket was missing. The Holiday Lodge requested that officers contact the suspects and advise them to not return to their property.

Wenatchee Police Officers eventually located Leonardo and Malone. During this contact officers noticed that Leonardo and Malone had several items under some shrubs and Malone had a silver Apple Mac laptop in his possession. At this time both suspects were advised not to return to the Holiday Lodge. After the officers left they spoke about the contact they had with Leonardo and Malone. Another officer advised that he took a vehicle prowl report on 10/10/18 where a silver Apple Mac was stolen. Officers returned to the area where Leonardo and Malone were contacted but they had left. Officers located items in the same shrubs which included items linked to several vehicle prowls and thefts that have been occurring the past several weeks. Officers began checking pawn shops to see if the laptop had been pawned. At Pawn Fathers located in the 500 block N. Wenatchee Avenue employees stated a couple matching the description of Leonardo and Malone came in on 10/10/18 with two bikes to pawn. Officers looked at the bikes and they recognized one of them as recently reported stolen. Officers reviewed video footage at Pawn Fathers and identified Leonardo and Malone as the suspects who brought in the stolen bike. At the time the suspects brought in the bikes, Leonardo used identification that had been stolen during a vehicle prowl in Carson, WA.

A short time later officers located Leonardo and Malone walking along N. Wenatchee Ave. Both suspects were arrested without incident and were booked into Chelan County regional Jail for Trafficking Stolen Property, Possession of Stolen Property, Identity Theft, and Possession of Methamphetamine.