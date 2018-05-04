Wenatchee Police Begin Process of Parade Parking Enforcement

No parking signs are being placed by Wenatchee Police in advance of tomorrow’s parade and bike race. Captain Edgar Reinfeld says it’s part of a 24-hour notice they are required to give.

The signs are being placed in the parade staging area, along the parade route and downtown from Mission to Wenatchee Ave starting at Orondo and heading north.

Parking in front of these signs will be legal until Saturday morning.

Here’s the full map.