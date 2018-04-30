Wenatchee Police Department hands out awards

The Wenatchee Police Department recognized Officers and civilians earlier this month during a ceremony to honor recipients of the 2017 Wenatchee Police Department Employee and Citizen Awards. The winners were named April 20th at the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center. The honors are given to employees and citizens whose actions exemplify the spirit of the police department and the community.

Officer of the Year – Corporal Ryan Weatherman

Headquarters Employee of the Year – Michelle Littler



Volunteer in Police Service of the Year – Dianna Brown



Life Saving Awards:

Corporal Ryan Weatherman, Officer Joe Eaton & Officer Mark Ward

Certificate of Commendation;

Officer Andy Sund, Officer Albert Gonzalez, Officer Kirk Drolet, Corporal Erik Vasquez

Citizen Commendation – Eric Skansgaard