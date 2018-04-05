Wenatchee Police Department offers summer Youth Academy

The Wenatchee Police Department is offering 20 Wenatchee High School students interested in law enforcement, a new youth academy this summer. The 12 day program is modeled after the popular Citizen’s Academy. The Youth Academy will be held at the Wenatchee Valley Technical Center from Monday, July 16th to Thursday, August 2nd from 3:00 – 7:45 P.M. There is no class on Fridays.

Applications for the 20 slots available are due by June 8th. Application forms can be found visiting www.wenatcheewa.gov. Click on Government, Police, Volunteer Opportunities and on the left hand side find Youth Academy. You may also print the application from this link

There is no fee to attend thanks to scholarships provided by North Central Washington Foundation for Youth. Abby’s Pizza, Iwa Sushi, Jimmy John’s, Sweetwood BBQ and Domino’s Pizza are also supporting the program as food sponsors.