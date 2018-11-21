Wenatchee Police Department Offers Tips to Safely Shop This Holiday Season

The Wenatchee Police Department would like to wish everyone happy holidays and remind you to take extra precautions during the holiday season. Every year around this time, the Grinch likes to visit our valley and certain crimes become more frequent. Things such as phone/email scams, package thefts, vehicle prowls, and burglaries all see increases.

To help you and your families enjoy safe and secure holidays, we would like to offer up some tips!

1. When you receive phone calls or emails that are suspicious, that request personal or bank information, or are unfamiliar, be very wary. If you are not certain, hang-up, don’t respond, or request verification from the caller/sender until you are comfortable. Trust your gut. If something feels off, it probably is.

2. Make arrangements with trusted neighbors, property managers, or family members to help secure packages. Leave special delivery instructions for carriers to leave packages in designated, out of sight locations. Track your package’s delivery status frequently, and do not let your packages stay unattended.

3. Please make sure valuables (particularly firearms) and gifts are not left in your vehicle unattended. If items MUST be left in your vehicle, secure them out of sight (preferably locked in a trunk or console). By locking the doors, you are making it that much harder for someone to break into your vehicle and steal from you. Commonly, the Grinch will not risk breaking a window due to the fear of being heard.

4. Take extra precautions securing your house. Those presents left unattended under your tree are prime targets for the Grinch! Clear out large plants and shrubbery that hide your windows and entries. Higher visibility makes it easier for onlookers to see someone trying to sneak in. Secure all doors and windows while away from home. Leave lights, music, and/or a television on inside.

Make the Grinch think you are home. Consider extra security measures. Adding wooden dowels to windows and sliding doors, security systems, and surveillance cameras all help deter the Grinch.

Other options include arranging for a house sitter and/or family or friends to periodically check on your house and change lights while you are going to be away.

We at the Wenatchee Police Department hope these tips help you prevent a visit from the Grinch and his “reindeer” Max this holiday season. Please enjoy your holidays and stay safe!