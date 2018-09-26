Wenatchee Police Department Running Online Survey

The Wenatchee Police Department is asking residents and people who work in Wenatchee to complete an online survey asking their opinions of the Department and public safety issues. Chief Steve Crown says the results will be used to shape a strategic 5 year plan. Crown says the survey is not a generic opinion poll, “The questions are very specific to the Wenatchee Police Department because we are not trying to get the broad sweeping opinion of all law enforcement, we are trying to make some changes right here in Wenatchee”

The last survey was completed about 10 years ago. The confidential responses will only be seen by WSU researchers and the final data will be compiled by December. The $3,000 survey expense was approved by the City Council.

The survey takes about 20 minutes to complete and will be online through late November on the Wenatchee Police Department facebook page. We have provided the link here.

You can also scan a QR code in the image below