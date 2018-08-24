Wenatchee Police Getting Ready for the School Year

School begins Wednesday around much of North Central Washington. Wenatchee Police Captain Jim West says it’s important for drivers to slow down and pay attention.

“We just want to let people know that we’re going to be out there. We’re going to increase our patrols around the schools, make sure that the kids are being safe to get to school. And also after school we’re going to be some emphasis patrols around the schools.”

He says there is also construction that will be happening so roads could get congested. But it’s ultimately about one thing.

“That’s going to be one of our focuses this year is to really work on safety for the kids in schools.”

Officer Jared Reinfeld says there are changes at Wenatchee High School with only one entrance and one exit to the parking lot in addition to the lane changes on Millerdale. They’re also patrolling looking for cars that pass buses when they’re lights are flashing

Reinfeld is asking parents to check in on their kids lives with things like social media, their friends, and if you see or hear something, say something, especially with around 7,600 kids in Wenatchee schools.

“That’s like a small town, and really that’s the way I look at it when I’m at work as a School Resource Officer. It’s a town and we’ve got to take care of each other in that town.”

Reinfeld says there many clothing lines that are appealing to young people because they can hide things, some social media apps have ways to keep things from prying eyes, and that it’s important to know what is happening with your kids lives.