Wenatchee Police Identify Victim of Snowplow Accident

Wenatchee Police have identified the woman that was killed after the car she was riding struck a snowplow Saturday. 20-year-old Nina Carroll lost her life at Central Washington Hospital after being extricated from the car. Captain Edgar Reinfeld says the investigation is still ongoing.

Reinfeld says he doesn’t think there will be any criminal charges.

Police identified the driver of the snowplow as Jerry Gosvenor, 64 years old of Cashmere and the driver of the car as Angel Oropeza-Palacios, 22 years old of Cashmere.