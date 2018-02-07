Wenatchee Police Looking for Prowlers

Wenatchee Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles they believe were driven by prowlers. On January 27th at around 1:00 a.m. an older two-tone Ford Bronco and a motor home were in the Olds Station Park and Ride on Penny Road were able to break in and steal items from a GMC Yukon. If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to contact Rivercom at 663-9911 or Officer Tracy Valdez with Wenatchee PD at 888-4123.