Wenatchee Police offer warm blankets to those in need

Wenatchee Police officers handed out blankets and sleeping bags to the homeless this past winter thanks to the efforts of Sergeant Tim Lykken.

Lykken says the idea came to him while on patrol

He encouraged fellow officers to contact local businesses for donations of blankets and sleeping bags officers could carry in their patrol vehicles to give to people in immediate danger on cold nights. Walmart, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Target, Costco, and JC Penney’s donated over 50 sleeping bags and blankets, enough to stock each patrol vehicle.

Lykken says officers were able to provide about 20 people with a sleeping bag or blanket over the winter months. He hopes to expand the project this winter.