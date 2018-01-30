Wenatchee Police Officer recovering from gun shot wound in hand

Wenatchee Police Officer Mark Huson is recovering from a gunshot wound in his hand after a struggle with a distraught man who had threatened suicide. Huson, a 29 year career veteran was wounded when he struggled with the man who pointed a gun at his own head and then at officers who tried to wrestle away control of the weapon.

Wenatchee Police Captain Jim West issued a press release late Tuesday afternoon detailing the incident which began late Monday evening with a suicide threat in the 1100 Block of Westwood Ave in Wenatchee. Police say the family of Ernesto Figueroa, 30 of Wenatchee had called 911 but after officers arrived, they learned Figueroa had not been threatening to harm anyone other than himself and that family members believed they could resolve the situation. West said Wenatchee Police left the residence when Figueroa refused assistance including mental health services.

Wenatchee Police were called back to the same residence by Figueroa himself shortly before 4am Tuesday and after locking himself in a bathroom and threatening to harm himself with a gun. Wenatchee Police Officers arrived and cleared the residence, a neighboring home and the surrounding area. Officers began a phone conversation with Figueroa and tried to convince him to leave the apartment residence but he refused. Figueroa also refused the services of Behavioral Health experts who spoke to him by phone.

West said the shooting occured when officers were talking with Figueroa through his front door. During the conversation, Figueroa bolted upstairs and officers tried detain him. It was then, as Officer Huson and other officers wrestled with Figueroa, that he grabbed a handgun on the staircase. Officers said during the struggle to get control of the weapon, Figueroa pointed the handgun at his own head and then at an officer. The weapon discharged striking Officer Huson in the hand.

Wenatchee Police Sergeant Mark Huson, a 29 year law enforcement veteran, suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and was transported to Central Washington Hospital for treatment.

Figueroa was subdued after the shot was fired and transported to Central Washington Hospital for a behavioral health evaluation. Figueroa was released from the hospital and jailed for Attempted Murder Second Degree and Assault in the First Degree.

The shooting investigation will be handled by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol.