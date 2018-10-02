Wenatchee Police Say Vehicle Prowls Hitting Area

The Wenatchee Police Department says they’ve received at least six calls of vehicle prowlers since Sunday, mostly in the center and northern parts of the city. All six involved cars that were unlocked and contained valuables. If you’ve had items stolen out of your vehicle, contact Rivercom. Wenatchee PD did note that it is important for you to remove valuables from your car or truck and also make sure to lock it. They say most vehicle prowls involve unlocked cars and that a purse, computer or other plainly visible valuable is a strong temptation for prowlers.