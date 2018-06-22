Wenatchee Police Warn of Scam Calls

From the Wenatchee Police Facebook Page:

We are receiving reports of a subject identifying themselves as Deputy Jeremy Page with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office does not employ a deputy by this name. The call is coming from a “spoofed” phone number that belongs to Napa Auto Parts in Yakima (509.388.2812). So far, the subject has not asked for any information or money, and there has not been any indication of intimidation. If you receive a similar call please contact RiverCom at 509 663.9911.

Scam calls at the very least are a nuisance. Never provide, or confirm, credit card, checking account or Social Security information. Do not be pressured into making a decision. DO NOT send cash by messenger, overnight mail or money transfer. If you use cash or a money transfer – rather than a credit card –, you may lose your right to dispute fraudulent charges. The money will be gone. These tips and additional information may be found at the Federal Trade Commission.https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0076-phone-scams.