Wenatchee Police Warning of Suspicious Male

From Wenatchee PD: There have been recent reports of a male hanging out near the canal in Wenatchee between Castlerock Avenue and Fifth Street making sexual comments towards women who pass him. In one instance, he followed a woman who ran and called for police assistance. He followed at a distance and disappeared before Officers arrived. In another instance, he touched a woman who passed him after she politely said, “Hi,” to him.
The male was described as in his 20’s, Hispanic, with facial hair, and wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and grey pants. There are no further details on the suspect as of this time.
While it is not always possible to find a running partner, all adventures in the outdoors are safer with a buddy. Be aware of your surroundings and always let someone know where you are going and when you plan to be back. You may also consider carrying a whistle, self-defense spray, and/or a flashlight.
If you have any information regarding these incidents, please call Rivercom at (509) 663-9911 or Officer Magnussen at (509) 888-4137. If something like this is happening to you, call 911 immediately. We would like to locate and identify this suspect as soon as possible to put a stop to this.
