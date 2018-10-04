Wenatchee Police Warning of Suspicious Male

From Wenatchee PD: There have been recent reports of a male hanging out near the canal in Wenatchee between Castlerock Avenue and Fifth Street making sexual comments towards women who pass him. In one instance, he followed a woman who ran and called for police assistance. He followed at a distance and disappeared before Officers arrived. In another instance, he touched a woman who passed him after she politely said, “Hi,” to him.

The male was described as in his 20’s, Hispanic, with facial hair, and wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and grey pants. There are no further details on the suspect as of this time.