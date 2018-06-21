Wenatchee Pride Festival at Pybus Saturday

The second annual Wenatchee Pride Festival takes place Saturday, June 23rd at Pybus. Rochelle Bohm from the event’s board says they’ll have a lot of family friendly activities.

“Live music throughout the day. Activities for kids including a bouncy house, face painting and things like that. We have a beer garden for 21+ put on by Columbia Brewery. They will also be cooking up some hot dogs and offering some snacks and drinks.”

Bohm says there will also be a lot of information about community organizations that are supportive of LGBTQ people in the area. She says it’s an important event for the community.

“Spread the word that love is love and it comes in many different forms and just to spread the message of acceptance no matter who a person loves or how they identify individually.”

Bohm says last year’s event overwhelmed their location at an area church, so they decided to move it to Pybus for this year. The Pride Festival runs from 11-4.