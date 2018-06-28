Wenatchee Public Hearing on District Voting Next Week

The city of Wenatchee will be holding a public hearing next week about a district voting system for the election of City Council Members. The public hearing will be held Thursday July 12 at 5:15 p.m. at the City council chambers at City Hall. The city is considering changing the makeup of the city council by having council members representing specific districts. Right now, council seats are at large positions. Next Thursday’s meeting is your chance to voice your opinion on the proposed changes.