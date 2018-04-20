Wenatchee recycling event Saturday

The City of Wenatchee is holding it’s annual recycling event Saturday for city residents at a new location, Stemilt Organic Recycling at 1465 S. Wenatchee Avenue.

The event is open to Wenatchee residents who can show proof of residence like a water, telephone or power bill and personal identification.

Household items and yard waste can be recycled between 9am and 3pm.

Items that will NOT be accepted;