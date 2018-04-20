Wenatchee recycling event Saturday

The City of Wenatchee is holding it’s annual recycling event Saturday for city residents at a new location, Stemilt Organic Recycling at 1465 S. Wenatchee Avenue.
The event is open to Wenatchee residents who can show proof of residence like a water, telephone or power bill and personal identification.
Household items and yard waste can be recycled between 9am and 3pm.
Items that will NOT be accepted;
- Propane Tanks, pressurized tanks, enclosed barrels
- Liquids, paints or aerosols
- Hazardous materials
- Mattresses and furniture
- Flourescent bulbs/ballasts
- Household batteries
- Printers or peripherals
- Household garbage
- Yard waste like brush, tree limbs, branches and clippings is limited to two free standard pickup truckloads
