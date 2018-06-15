Wenatchee Renters Better Off than State Average

A report released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that the annual income required to rent in the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area begins at a little more than $25-thousand for a studio apartment all the way up to more than $53-thousand for a four bedroom house. That’s well below the state averages of nearly $40-thousand for a studio and more than $95-thousand for a four-bedroom house. The same study says that 32 percent of residents in the area are renters, six percent below the number of renters statewide.