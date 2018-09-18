The 28th Annual Wenatchee River Salmon Festival opens Thursday with two days of natural resource education at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery.

Over 2,000 elementary students from North Central Washington are expected to attend. Haley Croci, Festival Co-director says for most of the students, it is their introduction to the lifecycle of a salmon. The students will also learn about other outdoor life like raptors and plants in an outdoor education classroom experience. 80 teachers have signed up their classrooms to attend this year.

Croci says a new partnership with the North Central Regional Library will introduce a STEM component to the Salmon Festival Experience. Croci says a new STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, Math activity called “salmon bots” will demonstrate to students how technology can play a role in natural resources, “they will be doing some coding and we would like to show them how drones can play a role in preserving fish and our natural environment”

The festival is open to the public for Free Family Day on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 10am to 5pm. Festival Co-director Corky Broaddus said a Native American Village will feature an exhibit “Beyond The Frame” with the artwork and photography of Native American photographer Edward Curtis. His work documents First Nations culture of the early and mid 1900’s There will also be drumming and dance performances.

Family Day activities will also include hands on activities and educational programs, outdoor recreational experiences like kayaking in the salmon rearing pools, rock wall climbing and more.

Wenatchee River Salmon Festival full schedule