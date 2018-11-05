Wenatchee Rotary Holding Early Veterans Day Celebration Thursday

The Wenatchee Rotary Club will celebrating Veterans Day early with a special program on Thursday at the Red Lion in Wenatchee.

Rotary’s Ford Barrett explained this year’s speaker and his life’s amazing journey thus far.

“This year we’re very lucky to have Lou Barrier, former naval medical corpsman, who served both in Korea and Viet Nam.”

Barrier retired from the Navy in 1987 after 28 years of service. Afterward, he earned his GED, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in drug and alcohol treatment and mental health. He then served 12 years as the director of the Chelan County Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment. Next, Barrier worked another dozen years at Wenatchee Valley College, where he developed the drug and alcohol treatment course of study. Lou Barrier is now retired and lives with his wife in Wenatchee.

Said Barrett of Thursday’s program, “[Barrier] will be addressing us on a number of issues. First, his experiences as a Navy man, and then a little bit of insight into what the difficulties are that local veterans are going through currently. Hopefully we all learn to appreciate Mr. Barrier and each one of our other veterans in our community.”

Doors open for the celebration at 11:30, with the program beginning around 12:15. A buffet lunch will be served for a cost of $15.