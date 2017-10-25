Wenatchee Rotary raises over $7,500 in Polio fight

Wenatchee Rotarians raised money and awareness of the disease on World Polio Day in Wenatchee. Volunteers with the service club collected donations outside the KPQ studios and in the parking lot of the Wenatchee branch of Wells Fargo on Tuesday morning in a project to help eradicate the last remaining pockets of the disease around the globe.

Rotary President Don Meyers said the fundraising effort was heartwarming and very successful with a final tally just under to $2, 575 in donations. Those dollars will be effectively tripled with a two for one matching contribution from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation so Tuesday’s fundraising will total approximately $7, 700, enough to purchase 12,875 polio vaccines.