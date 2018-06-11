Wenatchee Run With A Cop 5K Run/Walk on Saturday

Bad guys run from the cops but good guys can run with the cops this Saturday! Wenatchee Police Officer Jared Shepard is helping organize the 2nd Annual Run With The Cops , a 5k Run or Walk to support local Special Olympians, “We do a lot of fundraisers for Special Olympics here in the valley and the cool thing is all of the money that we make stays here with our local athletes” according to Shepard.

Shepard says the Wenatchee Valley event is one of six Run With A Cop held around the state with Special Olympics Washington. He says local law enforcement also participates in other Special Olympics fundraising events; Tip A Cop at Red Robin, a Horse Race at the Battle of the Bridge football game and the Polar Plunge.

In Saturday’s Run With A Cop, participants can run or walk the 5K course with Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Officers, Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies and Washington State Troopers. The run starts at 8pm from the Fred Meyer parking lot in East Wenatchee with pre-registration at 7pm or online at this link Donations are also accepted online or at the event.