Wenatchee School Board to recognize outgoing members

The public is invited to attend a gathering Tuesday evening to acknowledge the service of departing Wenatchee School Board members Robert Sealby, Claudia De Robles and Jennifer Talbot. The event is taking place just before the regular board meeting which starts at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 235 Sunset Ave., Wenatchee. This will be the board members’ final meeting.

Sunny Hemphill, Michele Sandberg and Sarah Knox will be sworn in at the Nov. 28 meeting and join Laura Jaecks and Dr. Walter Newman on the Wenatchee School Board.