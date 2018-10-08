Wenatchee School Board Settles on Search Firm

The Wenatchee School Board of Directors has announced it has selected Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA) to conduct a broad search and thorough selection process for it’s next superintendent. The $21,000 contract with the Illinois based search firm was approved during a Special Board Meeting on Monday.

“I’m excited to be able to move forward with HYA,” said Board vice president Sarah Knox. “I believe that their search process aligns well with what we are looking for. They’re a top-notch firm, and their reputation is outstanding.”

A district press release touted HYA’s credentials with over 30 years of executive search and educational consulting experience. The firm has successfully matched thousands of school systems with exceptionally talented leaders and has served school systems across the nation, large and small, urban and rural.