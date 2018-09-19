Wenatchee School Board to Decide on Consultant Firm Monday

The Wenatchee School Board will hold a Special Board Meeting Monday, September 24 at 9:30 a.m. in the main board room at the Wenatchee School District office (235 Sunset Ave.) The Board will vote on which search firm they will choose to conduct a comprehensive superintendent search to replace Brian Flones. This meeting is open to the public.

Originally planned for the September 25 board meeting, the vote was changed to September 24 to better accommodate board member schedules.

Wenatchee superintendent Brian Flones announced his departure last spring and will conclude his career as the superintendent in August 2019. The 2018-19 school year will be Flones’s nineteenth year as superintendent, and thirty-second year in the Wenatchee School District.