Wenatchee School District Accepting Applications for Board Position

The Wenatchee School Board will immediately accept letters of application from interested candidates for the board position vacated by Dr. Walter Newman. Newman resigned his position on Wednesday.

Applicants must be United State citizens and registered voters residing within the district boundaries to qualify as valid candidates. Applications will be accepted until noon on Friday, November 30, 2018, and may be turned into the Wenatchee School District central office at 235 Sunset Ave. Applicants will be contacted regarding the interview process timeline.

The board will appoint one of the candidates to serve the remainder of Newman’s term which expires in November 2019.

“The Wenatchee School Board is saddened by the recent resignation of our fellow colleague, Dr. Walter Newman, from our board. We have appreciated his particular perspective on many issues, as well as his kind demeanor and his many years of service to our board. We thank him for his service as a representative of the public and wish him well in his retirement with his wife,” said WSD Board President Michele Sandberg.

More information about the Wenatchee School District Board of Directors is available at wenatcheeschools.org/board