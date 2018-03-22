Wenatchee School District Announces Excellence Award Winners

Alicen Gaytely, Betsy Strean, Lindee Akers and Sandy Ward have been named Chelan County Excellence Award winners for Wenatchee School District for 2018. The Award honor extraordinary educators, and are sponsored each year by North Central ESD and school districts in Chelan, Grant, Douglas and Okanogan Counties.

Alicen Gaytley and Betsy Strean are the certificated award winners, who were nominated through the GEM Award process that recognizes staff for going the extra mile.

Alicen Gaytley is an Instructional Coach at Mission View Elementary who has been with the district since 2011. “Alicen lead the School Improvement Team in our Supportive Review,” read Alicen’s nomination by principal Jeff Jaeger. “She did an outstanding job of sharing with the cabinet how ‘things’ are done at Mission View! Mission View is on the right track thanks to Alicen . . . A True Gem!”

Betsy Strean teaches social studies, English Language Arts to 7th graders at Pioneer Middle School, and has been with the district since 2004. “Betsy is a knowledgeable, friendly, hard-working educator, which makes her an ideal colleague to collaborate with,” said teacher Heidi Sherman in her nomination. “Betsy continually provides leadership, structure and vision,” wrote teacher Karissa Harle.

Classified staff winners are Lindee Akers and Sandy Ward.

Human Resources Director Lisa Turner nominated Lindee Akers. “In her role as Executive Secretary to the Superintendent she is the first point of contact for the community and parents,” Turner wrote. “Lindee is the epitome of putting people first. The contributions she makes to keeping the staff, parents and community well provided for supports a more harmonious environment for all students.”

Sandy Ward is secretary for Westside High School. WestSide principal Kory Kalahar nominated Sandy for the award. He praised her ability to engage students, parents, staff and community. “If the key to student engagement is relationship building, then Sandy Ward is the master of this educational best practice,” wrote Kory. “Everyday she is engaging in positive and teachable moments with students.”

The award winners will be honored on at the 2018 Chelan County Excellence Banquet on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Wenatchee Convention Center.