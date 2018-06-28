Wenatchee School District Announces New Communications Director

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) has named Diana Haglund as its new director of communications. Haglund will replace retiring WSD public information officer Teri Fink.

Haglund assumes this role after serving as the District’s Wenatchee Learns coordinator for the last six years. “There are incredible things happening every day inside our schools,” said Haglund. “I’m excited to elevate the stories of student learning and highlight the innovation and excellence among our staff”.

As director of communications, Haglund will lead the district’s print and digital communications and media relations. In addition, she will continue to supervise the efforts of the Wenatchee Learns Connect partnership center. “It just makes sense to combine the two roles, much of what we do through the connect center is communicating and connecting with our community,” said Haglund of her new combined role.

Haglund previously was the director of Central Washington University’s Wenatchee center and also served as the assistant director of Alumni Advancement at Eastern Washington University before relocating to the Wenatchee area with her family.

Haglund holds a bachelor’s degree in public communication and marketing from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Grand Canyon University.

The Wenatchee School District provided a press release for this story