Wenatchee School District Getting Ready for School Year, Takes Next Step in Superintendent Search

The Wenatchee School District and the teachers’ union have not yet come to an agreement for the upcoming school year, but District Communications Director Diana Haglund says they are confident that it will happen before the kids report on August 29th.

“We’ve got a great relationship with our teacher’s union here in Wenatchee and we’re grateful for that. We hope to have more information to share on what those contracts will look like, but otherwise everybody is getting geared up to start the school year.”

Haglund also noted that the school board has approved the request for proposal for the district to go out and hire a search firm to find the District’s next Superintendent. She noted they hope to have that process done by September 11th.

“That’s really a big step for us for this school year in terms of selecting a new Superintendent in the district.”

Haglund says they hope to have a new Superintendent hired by late winter. Current Superintendent Brian Flones announced he will resign at the end of August 2019.

The District’s All-Staff Opening Day Vendor Fair is Monday with school picture day on Friday, August 24th.