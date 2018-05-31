Wenatchee School District Holding Listening Forum Monday

The Wenatchee School Board wants to hear from you on a couple of topics. It will be hosting a listening forum Monday June 4 at 7 p.m. at the Wenatchee High School commons.

Superintendent Brian Flones says they are looking for feedback on the bond that failed back in April. “What people would like to tell us on what they liked about the project, what concerns they may have had and any comments they want to give us moving forward so the board can get some direction from our community.”

Flones says the forum is the first step on figuring out where the district goes moving forward to address the needs that prompted the bond. “When would be the next time to run it? Is it the right package? Do we need to make any revisions? Do we need to bring a citizens facility committee back together again? All of those kind of questions are going to be things that the board will be considering and the input from our community is going to help.”

The board will also be taking comments on the new bell schedule that was introduced this school year. Since it is a listening forum, the board will not be taking any questions and there will not be any discussion on the topics. This is a chance for the public to come and share their thoughts on the bond and bell schedule.