Wenatchee School District to host school safety “listening” forum

The Wenatchee School District has invited the public to come share their concerns and learn about student safety at a Listening and Learning forum at Wenatchee High School.

School Board members and administrators will be on hand to hear the audience share their views at an open microphone.

The forum is set for Monday, March 5th from 7 to 8pm in the Wenatchee High School Commons.

The school board plans to take citizen feedback from the forum into a meeting with law enforcement during a risk management workshop planned for March.