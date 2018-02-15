Wenatchee School District provides safety protocols

The Wenatchee School District released information on it’s school safety protocols in light of the tragedy Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A former student gunned down 17 people, including students and staff before he was arrested about 90 minutes later off campus.

Supt. Brian Flones said in a press release, the Wenatchee School Board has made a commitment to making school safety a top priority. The District has worked on safety and security improvements over the last four years.

Flones said one of the best preventative measures is early warning and informing school staff about students who might exhibit behavioral or mental health issues that could lead to acts of violence.

The Wenatchee School District provided these School Safety Protocols

1) Safety & Security personnel in our school district:

Director of Safety and Security, School Resource Officer (Police), 2 school security guards, and a truancy officer.

2) Building Security:

Entrance to Buildings- During the school day all entrance doors to the building, except the main entrance, are locked. We have three buildings, Abraham Lincoln, Washington, and Westside that have keyless entry systems to lock/unlock the main entrance for visitors.

Camera Surveillance- Outdoor camera surveillance covers the building entrance areas at all schools except Lewis & Clark and Sunnyslope elementary schools. These schools are scheduled to have camera systems installed.

Emergency Procedures- All schools have emergency procedure plans in place.

School Emergency Drill Requirements- In accordance with RCW 28A.320.125

Required to conduct no less than one safety-related drill each month that school is in session and document the date and time of each drill. Required drills include:

a. Three (3) drills for fire evacuation.

b. Three (3) drills for lockdowns (at least one full lockdown and one lockout)

c. One (1) drill for shelter-in- place

d. One (1) earthquake drill.

One (1) drill using the school mapping information system Rapid Responder

Staff Training- Staff receive training in the following areas: