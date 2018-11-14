Wenatchee School District Releases Findings of Consulting Firm

The Wenatchee School District has released the results of surveys, meetings, and interviews by the consulting firm that is helping find the next superintendent. Director of Communications Diana Haglund says there were some encouraging results.

“Our community is excited and wants to be involved in this process to find the next superintendent of Wenatchee Schools. Also, the fact that they have identified some specific personal and professional characteristics that were themes spread throughout the online survey as well as the group stakeholder meetings that we had.”

A special workshop with HYA consultants has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 4 at 12:30 p.m. for the Board to further discuss stakeholder involvement during the interview phase of the search process.

Haglund says the information paints a mostly complete picture.

“This gives a potential candidate a real snapshot of the positive things that are happening in our school district and in our valley. Why someone would want to live here. It’s an incredibly desirable place to live but what are some things about our district that would be appealing to a candidate.”

Haglund says it also shows the biggest challenges, which according to the data is a level of distrust of the Wenatchee School Board.

You can see the complete results of the findings on the Wenatchee School District Website.