Wenatchee School District Sets Schedule for Consultant Firm Interviews

From Wenatchee SD: The Wenatchee School District Board of Directors will hold interviews with superintendent search firms during an open public meeting on Monday, September 17, 1:00-4:45 p.m. at the Wenatchee School District Office, 235 Sunset Ave. Written comments from the audience will be accepted at the conclusion of each interview.

Interview Schedule

Monday, September 17, 2018

1:00 – 1:45 PM – Ray and Associates Inc.

2:00 – 2:45 PM – Northwest Leadership Associates

3:00 – 3:45 PM – Hazzard, Young, Attea & Associates

4:00 – 4:45 PM – McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C

The Board plans to select a firm and approve a contract during their regularly scheduled meeting on September 25.